Herd softball hits the road off best start in school history

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall softball heads to Louisville for two mid-week games before returning home for its first Sun Belt Series ever at Dot Hicks Field. The Herd is off to a program best 22-3 start to the season before playing UT-Martin, Bellarmine and Southern Miss this week.

Marshall pitcher Sydney Nester is off to a 14-2 start in the circle and the Herd’s batting average of .367 is best in the Sun Belt.

Catcher/infielder Autumn Owens is batting .521 with 13 homers and 44 rbi this year.

The Herd hosts the Golden Eagles Friday and Saturday at 1:00 and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. at Dot Hicks Field.

