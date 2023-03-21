Car hits home in late night crash

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a late-night crash in Franklin Furnace that ended with a car hitting a home.

Troopers say it happened just after 11:30 Monday night along Haverhill-Ohio Furnace Road.

Troopers say the driver veered off the right side of the roadway, overturned, and the car hit the home.

The driver was thrown out of his car, suffering multiple injuries.

He was life-flighted to the hospital.

A woman inside the home was injured.

She was treated at the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

