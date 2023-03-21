Hometown Hero | Doc Wilburn

Doc Wilburn became a WSAZ Hometown Hero by helping keep his community park clean for youngsters to use.
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARRISON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Doc Wilburn, our latest Hometown Hero, keeps his community park pristine for the children who visit there to enjoy.

Come rain or shine, hot or cold, Wilburn, who’s 62, stays hard at work to keep the park in tip-top shape.

Furthermore, he walks more than two and a half miles from his home to make it as spotless as can be.

To read more about Wilburn, tap on the video link for Jim Treacy’s story.

