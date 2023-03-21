Spring Setback on Wednesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -This March has been so persistently chilly that it is on track to be a colder month than February. Take the past 3 mornings when lows have dipped deep down into the 20s and even the teens. That’s a testimony to the relentless chill we have endured for most of the month. (Footnote: we started the month with a record high near 80!). But for the foreseeable future the temperature trend will be more suitable to springtime with Thursday the pick day of the rest of the week!

Tonight after a dry evening clouds will increase and thicken late with light rain arriving pre-dawn. Low 40. Wednesday a grey and glum day will sport a few showers. Temperatures will hang out near 50 in the afternoon. Quite a disappointment after Tuesday 60 degree highs.

Thursday is likely to be the nicest and warmest day of the rest of the month with partial sunshine a quickening breeze from the southwest and temperatures soaring thru the 70s. While a shower or thunderstorm risk precludes a Top 10 designation, the fragrance and feel of spring will return after a 3 week hiatus.

By late Thursday night into Friday a new wet weather system fueled by the latest atmospheric river will arrive with a better risk of soaking downpours. While it is too soon to nail down which areas experience the heaviest rains and hence have the best risk of high water, preliminary data suggests southern Ohio. Far northern Kentucky into northern W, in other words counties in 3 states that border the mighty Ohio River are at a higher risk for rising waters.

After the rain departs Saturday will start a drying process by afternoon. That trend will continue on Sunday. Weekend highs in the 60s will be east to take.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.