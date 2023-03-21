Tractor-trailer hauling hay catches fire; westbound lanes of I-64 closed

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 21, 2023
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The westbound lanes of I-64 were shut down on Tuesday near the weigh station in Putnam County following a vehicle fire.

Dispatchers confirm a tractor-trailer carrying hay caught fire.

Dispatchers say all westbound lanes have been closed by emergency crews.

Fire crews from Teays Valley, Eleanor, Hurricane, and Nitro are all on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Further information has not been released.

