Tractor-trailer hauling hay catches fire; westbound lanes of I-64 closed

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The westbound lanes of I-64 were shut down on Tuesday near the weigh station in Putnam County following a vehicle fire.

Dispatchers confirm a tractor-trailer carrying hay caught fire.

Dispatchers say all westbound lanes have been closed by emergency crews.

Fire crews from Teays Valley, Eleanor, Hurricane, and Nitro are all on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.