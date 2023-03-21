Two sent to hospital after crash

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A driver and a passenger of a truck were flown to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following an accident, according to Kentucky State Police.

The crash happened on Kentucky Route 716.

According to KSP, the driver lost control while traveling east, went up a small hill and hit a tree.

Emergency responders told the WSAZ crew at the scene, one person injured is said to have internal injuries and the other a broken pelvis.

KSP, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office, the Boyd County Fire Department, and emergency management all responded to the scene.

Further information has not been released.

