Two sent to hospital after crash

According to KSP, the driver lost control while traveling east, went up a small hill and hit a...
According to KSP, the driver lost control while traveling east, went up a small hill and hit a tree.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A driver and a passenger of a truck were flown to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following an accident, according to Kentucky State Police.

The crash happened on Kentucky Route 716.

According to KSP, the driver lost control while traveling east, went up a small hill and hit a tree.

Emergency responders told the WSAZ crew at the scene, one person injured is said to have internal injuries and the other a broken pelvis.

KSP, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office, the Boyd County Fire Department, and emergency management all responded to the scene.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WDTV)
Gov. Justice accepts resignation of Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police
The fire broke out shortly after 2 Monday morning.
Fire damages two abandoned homes
With the rising costs of eggs, Dollar Tree can't afford to sell them anymore.
Dollar Tree can’t afford to sell eggs anymore
The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 100 block of Washington Avenue.
Structure fire leads to emergency demolition of building
Kimberly Wesley, 42, of New Boston, Ohio, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and...
Meth, digital scales discovered during traffic stop

Latest News

Crunchy snack mix with SMMC
Crunchy snack mix with SMMC
Crunchy snack mix with SMMC
Crunchy snack mix with SMMC
fwf
first warning forecast
Dogs and seasonal allergies
Dogs and seasonal allergies