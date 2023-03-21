Water concerns addressed at New Haven Town Council meeting

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - April Nazarewycz said Monday she never thought much about the drinking water in her New Haven home.

“We do drink the tap water,” Nazarewycz, who has lived in the town her whole life, said.

“We drink it and have for years. I mean, we also do bottled water, too, but we do drink the tap water and we cook with it.”

When she learned about environmental agencies testing the town’s water, she was curious about what she could not see.

“I am concerned because I’m, you know, been drinking it for years and I just wanted to find out more about it and find out what’s going on if it’s healthy for us to drink,” she said. “If it’s not, if we should have been buying bottled water or, you know, something other than drinking tap water?”

It led up to Nazarewycz being one of more than two dozen residents who crowded the Town Hall Monday night, sharing similar concerns about the potential manmade chemicals in the water.

Mayor Phil Serevicz said environmental agencies had been preparing to test the town’s water for months for man-made chemicals, with more than 250 cities and towns in West Virginia having their water tested, adding New Haven’s been trying to get ahead of any possible issues.

“What this is it’s PFAS, it’s everywhere,” the mayor told residents, referring to the town not being the first one ever to indicate the chemical. “We have three years to correct [the problem] and correcting it means putting in a water filtration plant. That’s why six months ago or so I think we secured a piece of property because we do not have their results yet, they have not published them, we do not know what they are,” he said addressing the citizens.

Serevicz said he wanted to alert residents ahead of final water results so individuals could use their own risk assessments to decide what to do about the water.

“It’s your personal choice,” he said. “We have not been told not to drink the water, not to bathe in it. Right now, everything meets the guidelines,” he said during the meeting.

“Honestly, we haven’t drank we haven’t been drinking the water, I’ve never since I’ve been an adult, I’ve not drank the water here,” said Trey Anderson, who has also lived in New Haven his whole life. “I’ve always drank bottled water, either water or Brita water, the water’s fine, it’s clear, there are towns that haven’t said anything to the residents and at least our town is telling us.”

Others like Nazarewycz said they’ll reconsider their habits.

“I don’t think that I’ll continue to drink the water from home,” she said. “I will be more apt to use bottled water or filtered water or something. but I won’t be drinking straight from the tap anymore.”

Town officials said they’ll be meeting with more representatives from the EPA over Zoom on Tuesday, to find out about preliminary results and share with their residents by Wednesday.

