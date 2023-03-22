3 arrested on drug charges

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people from the Jeffrey area of Boone County face drug charges after a bust Tuesday along Spruce River Road, county court records show.

U.S. 119 Task Force members seized seized suspected fentanyl powder wrapped in aluminum foil, digital scales, a large amount of cash, suspected marijuana and a shotgun as part of an “ongoing drug investigation.” It happened in the 200000 block of Spruce River Road.

The suspects and their charges, according to the criminal complaint, are:

- Kasey Nakota Dawson-Lane, 33, of Jeffrey -- possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy

- Roger Dale Cooper, 43, of Jeffrey -- conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, probibited person with a firearm

- Emmett Dean Frazier, 49, of Jeffrey -- possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

All were taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

