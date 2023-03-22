Business owners raise concerns over impending bridge closure

By Alex Jackson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A bridge connecting West Virginia and Ohio will soon be temporarily closing.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation says the 6th Street bridge, also known as the Robert C. Byrd Bridge, will be closed to all traffic starting Monday, March 27 to clean and paint the span. The project is expected to be completed in November.

Victor Goodall, owner of Dave’s Tire City in Chesapeake, said he uses the bridge daily, traveling to Huntington to purchase supplies. He says the closure will make his job even more difficult.

“It’s gonna cut down being able to get cars repaired, as well as people being able to come over and get their services done,” Goodall said.

Jared Blankenship owns Bridge Physical Therapy in Chesapeake and says the traffic backups resulting from the closures could present logistical issues.

“I think about the strain it could also put on a lot of people on a fixed income to drive twenty extra minutes to get somewhere,” Blankenship said.

WSAZ reached out to Lawrence County EMS personnel about impacts the closure will present in emergency situations and are awaiting a response.

