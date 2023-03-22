Dog found in crate by dumpster at Beech Fork Lake dies

A dog was found sick and malnourished in a crate next to a dumpster at Beech Fork Lake.
A dog was found sick and malnourished in a crate next to a dumpster at Beech Fork Lake.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEREDO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dog found sick and malnourished in a crate next to a dumpster at Beech Fork Lake has died, according to a volunteer with Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets.

The volunteer tells WSAZ.com Atticus passed away at the Proctorville Animal Clinic, where staff had been trying to save him.

Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster

The mastiff mix, who appeared to be between 3 to 5-years-old, tested positive for Lyme and ehrlichiosis. Volunteers also said Atticus was badly dehydrated and emaciated when he was brought in.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

'

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
According to KSP, the driver lost control while traveling east, went up a small hill and hit a...
Two sent to hospital after crash
The westbound lanes of I-64 in Teays Valley are closed following a tractor-trailer fire Tuesday...
Pickup truck hauling hay catches fire; I-64 West back open
Achraf Assi
Putnam business owner pleads not guilty to abduction, sexual assault and abuse
Deputies say they found sufficient evidence to suggest Stalnaker was too impaired to operate a...
DUI driver crashes into home, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Five problem solving gadgets
Five problem solving gadgets
Law and Order's Sam Waterston on Studio 3
Law and Order’s Sam Waterston on Studio 3
'Bold Moves' with The Charleston Ballet
‘Bold Moves’ with The Charleston Ballet
East Kentucky's Stampede Championship Rodeo
East Kentucky’s Stampede Championship Rodeo
Classical Conversation Home School students on Studio 3
Classical Conversation Home School students on Studio 3