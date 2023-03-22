Five problem solving gadgets

Let's face it, everyone has problems, but some problems can be solved if you know the right products.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Our own gadget guy and host of YouTube’s Gadget Game Show ‘What The Heck Is That?’ knows the right problem solving products.

Slice Wrap Rage Bundle /  GetSliceTools.com

Fluicer Flat Juicer / Dreamfarm.com

Vacuum Weasel Roller Cleaning Kit / https://drainweasel.com

Oura Ring / ouraring.com

Dawn House Smart Bed Sleep System / www.dawnhouseliving.com

For more information, visit: SteveGreenberg.tv

Click here to watch ‘What The Heck Is That?’

