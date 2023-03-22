GRAPHIC: Suspect hits Florida officer with car while fleeing police

A Sarasota police officer is recovering after being hit by a fleeing vehicle Monday night.
A Sarasota police officer is recovering after being hit by a fleeing vehicle Monday night.(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, FLA. (WWSB/Gray News) - A Florida police officer is recovering from being hit by a fleeing vehicle Monday night.

Police initially responded to a call for a burglary on Mourning Dove Drive in Sarasota on Monday at about 2 p.m.

Officers discovered video evidence and identified a white Mercedes as a vehicle suspected to have been involved in the burglary.

After 9 p.m., Sarasota police received another call reporting the white Mercedes returned to Bird Key.

Officers placed their patrol vehicles at the entrance to stop the Mercedes from leaving the area.

The driver of the Mercedes, who has not yet been identified, struck a patrol officer while attempting to run through the barricade.

Surveillance footage and the officer’s body camera video show that he was hit and flipped over the fleeing vehicle.

GRAPHIC: Some may find the video disturbing.

Sarasota police officer hit by fleeing driver

The officer was taken to a Sarasota hospital, but he has since returned home. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Sarasota police officers followed the Mercedes from Bird Key, but the car was later found abandoned.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
According to KSP, the driver lost control while traveling east, went up a small hill and hit a...
Two sent to hospital after crash
The westbound lanes of I-64 in Teays Valley are closed following a tractor-trailer fire Tuesday...
Pickup truck hauling hay catches fire; I-64 West back open
Achraf Assi
Putnam business owner pleads not guilty to abduction, sexual assault and abuse
Lawmaker requests federal investigation into COVID Relief money transfer
W.Va. lawmaker requests federal investigation into money transfer by Gov. Justice

Latest News

Bricks from a crumbling building next door damaged a home Monday.
Falling bricks tumble into home, narrowly missing woman and baby
Bricks from a crumbling building next door damaged a home Monday.
Falling bricks narrowly miss family
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023.
Spring Setback on Wednesday
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast