Local players make Class AA All-State boys teams

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2023 boys WV Class AA All-State teams are loaded with local talent as the first team is captained by Chapmanville Regional’s Sal Dean.. He’s joined by teammate Zion Blevins along with Charleston Catholic’s Jayallen Turner and Matt Carte from Ravenswood. Here’s the full list of players honored Wednesday by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

First-Team

Sal Dean, Chapmanville, Sr. (Captain), 6-foot

Jayallen Turner, Charleston Catholic, Jr. 6-4

Matt Carte, Ravenswood, Sr. 6-2

Kam’Ron Gore, Bluefield, Jr. 6-foot

Corey Boulden, South Harrison, Sr. 6-4

Alex Irvin, Williamstown, Sr. 6-5

Zion Blevins, Chapmanville, Jr. 6-7

R.J. Hairston, Bluefield, Jr. 6-4

Second Team

Caleb Fuller, Bluefield, Sr. 6-3

Parker Schramm, Williamstown, Soph. (Captain) 6-1

Noah Burnside, South Harrison, Sr. 6-2

Luke Powell, St. Marys, Sr. 6-8

Ethan Haught, Ritchie County, Sr. 6-2

Quinton Burlenski, Wheeling Central, Jr. 6-2

Carter Hartsock, Trinity, Jr. 6-2

Max Wilcox, Charleston Catholic, Soph. 6-3

Honorable mention

Chayce Adams, Trinity; Troy Anthony, Wheeling Central; Beau Bennett, Ravenswood; Dale Bledsoe, Westside; Zach Bowman, Liberty-Raleigh; Jayden Bryant, Williamstown; Jalen Cook, Liberty-Raleigh; Cobun Cottrell, Roane County; Brandon Isaac, Summers County; Ronnie Griest, Moorefield; Connor Hoover, Wirt County Drew Hunt, Ravenswood; Cruz Isaly, Williamstown; Ryan Kent, St. Marys; Cole Lambert, Wyoming East; Cameron Layton, Frankfort; Will Looney, Bluefield; Cameron Lynch, Frankfort; Kambel Meeks, Poca; Garrett Mitchell, Wyoming East; Caleb Nutter, Buffalo; Austin Peck, South Harrison; Hayden Pyles, Magnolia; Levi Teets, Trinity; Cruz Testerman, Summers County; Ian Thompson, Buffalo.

