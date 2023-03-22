Man charged with abduction after taking vehicle with child, 4, in backseat

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing charges of abduction and robbery after police say he forced a mother out of her vehicle and then took off with a child in the backseat.

After the incident at 2900 1st Avenue, Huntington Police say Rocky Stidam was taken to police headquarters where he admitted to taking the vehicle.

Police say around 4 p.m. on March 21, Stidam is accused of approaching the victim, demanding she exit the vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, in fear for her safety and the safety of her children, the woman removed one of her children from the passenger seat of the vehicle, but Stidam got into the driver’s seat and took off before she could grab her second child.

Police report Stidam took off at a high rate of speed with one of the victim’s children in the backseat.

Stidam was described by the police as a stranger to the victim.

He has been charged with abduction, kidnapping or concealing a child, and robbery.

Further information has not been released.

