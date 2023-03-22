Man pleads guilty to attempted murder, sentenced up to 20 years

By Eric Fossell
Published: Mar. 21, 2023
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man accused of firing a gun into a vehicle last August pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the incident and was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, according to the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jerrino Johnson, 52, of South Point, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. He was then sentenced to 15 1/2 to 20 years in prison.

The incident happened Aug. 23, 2022, as Johnson followed the victim on state Route 93. After the victim stopped, he fired a weapon into the vehicle, investigators say. They say it was a domestic violence related case.

