Multiple agencies assist in Kanawha County warrant sweep

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Several agencies assisted with a warrant sweep Wednesday morning, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The Charleston Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, DNR, and DEA all assisted the operation.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

