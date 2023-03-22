Officials: 8 dolphins dead after stranding in New Jersey

NJ: 8 dolphins dead after mass stranding event in Sea Isle City (Source: WPVI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (AP) — Eight dolphins have died after they became stranded on a beach in New Jersey, marine animal welfare officials said.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said on Facebook on Tuesday morning that a pod of eight dolphins known as “common dolphins” had become stranded in Sea Isle City and that staff and a veterinarian had responded with help from local officials. Officials said at the time that two of the dolphins had died.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials said the remaining six dolphins were assessed by the veterinarian and the decision was made to euthanize them to prevent further suffering. Their conditions were rapidly deteriorating and returning them to the ocean would have prolonged their inevitable death, officials said.

The dolphins have been taken to the New Jersey State Lab for necropsies.

“We share in the public’s sorrow for these beautiful animals, and hope that the necropsies will help us understand the reason for their stranding,” the post on Facebook said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
(Source: WDTV)
Gov. Justice accepts resignation of Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police
According to KSP, the driver lost control while traveling east, went up a small hill and hit a...
Two sent to hospital after crash
The westbound lanes of I-64 in Teays Valley are closed following a tractor-trailer fire Tuesday...
Pickup truck hauling hay catches fire; I-64 West back open
Achraf Assi
Putnam business owner pleads not guilty to abduction, sexual assault and abuse

Latest News

Eight dolphins have died after they became stranded on a beach in New Jersey, marine animal...
8 dolphins dead in Sea Isle City
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break
Downtown Huntington bridge to close soon for cleaning/painting project
Downtown Huntington bridge to close soon for cleaning/painting project
A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the...
Milwaukee mass shooting kills teenage boy, injures 5 women