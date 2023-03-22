One injured in house fire; home deemed total loss

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A fire has injured one person and destroyed a home Wednesday morning.

It started just before 2:30 a.m. along Big Coal Fork Drive in the Campbell’s Creek area of Kanawha County.

Firefighters say the fire was fully involved when they got to the scene.

The home is a total loss.

The Malden Fire Chief tell us the person who was injured was treated at the scene.

Crews were able to contain the fire to that structure, keeping the blaze from spreading to neighboring mobile homes.

No word on what may have started the fire.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.