Philippi man killed in mining accident

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLGA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi man was killed in a mining accident Wednesday morning.

62-year-old Cecil Barker was killed around 8:45 a.m. when he was riding a mantrip that crashed while moving underground at Century Mining’s Longview Mine just outside of Volga, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

Gov. Justice made the announcement during a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Barker had 18 years of mining experience and was one of three men on a survey crew riding in the vehicle when it crashed, Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice said the other two men sustained minor injuries. Keith Hainer with Allegheny Metallurgical said they were treated and released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training and the Mine Safety and Health Administration are at the mine site and will be conducting an investigation.

Gov. Justice asked everyone to keep Barker’s family in their prayers.

Gov. Justice released the following statement on Barker’s death:

Today, we lost another West Virginia hero. Our brave coal miners go underground every day, providing the coal that powers our nation through electricity generation and steelmaking. Losing a brave miner is a tragedy beyond belief. Cathy and I will keep this man and his loved ones in our prayers and ask all West Virginians to join with us.

Gov. Jim Justice

Keith Hainer released the following statement:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the coal miner which we lost today. Words cannot express how deeply saddened we are by this tragic event.

Keith Hainer with Allegheny Metallurgical

Further information has not been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY (3/22/23 at 10:49 a.m.)

Emergency crews were called out on reports of an accident at a mine in Barbour County.

Crews went to the Century Mining site just outside of Volga, southwest of Philippi.

First responders were called to the scene around 9 a.m. on reports of some kind of accident.

Officials have not confirmed any other details at this time.

5 News has a reporter on the scene working to get more information.

Crews responded to a mining accident Wednesday morning at the Century Mining in Barbour County.
Crews responded to a mining accident Wednesday morning at the Century Mining in Barbour County.(WDTV)

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
According to KSP, the driver lost control while traveling east, went up a small hill and hit a...
Two sent to hospital after crash
The westbound lanes of I-64 in Teays Valley are closed following a tractor-trailer fire Tuesday...
Pickup truck hauling hay catches fire; I-64 West back open
“We don’t know the exact poundage yet. But, it is the largest methamphetamine seizure in West...
Multiple agencies assist in largest methamphetamine seizure in W.Va. history
Achraf Assi
Putnam business owner pleads not guilty to abduction, sexual assault and abuse

Latest News

Couple arrested on child neglect charges
Couple arrested on child neglect charges
Couple arrested on child neglect charges
Couple arrested on child neglect charges
Over a dozen former MU players worked out for ten NFL scouts Wednesday morning.
Herd holds NFL Pro Day
HERD PRO DAY
WSAZ Investigates | New Details in WVSP Casino Case
WSAZ Investigates | New Details In WVSP Casino Case