Ribbon cutting celebrates new Chick-fil-A

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After years of hard work, a Chick-fil-A is set to officially open in South Charleston Thursday.

“We are very, very excited. We have waited for this for a long time,” Margie Spence said.

The community celebrated with a ribbon cutting ahead of the big day, with dozens of people showing up in support.

Tom Minturn, owner of the Southridge Chick-fil-A location, is also the owner and operator of this new location in South Charleston.

“We care for our guests and we care for our community. To be able to provide another opportunity and also provide over 125 jobs, that’s one of the main reasons I came back to West Virginia over 12 years ago-- to provide jobs and provide a culture of hospitality and to really impact West Virginia and this area,” Minturn said.

The new Chick-fil-A can be found along MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston.

The business is set to start serving customers at 6:30 Thursday morning.

This Chick-fil-A is the first to open within the Park Place Development. Mayor Mullens says construction toward a Menards should be coming this summer, and that will take about a year to complete.

