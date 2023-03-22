Scientists name new large spider species

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.(MIchael Rix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A newly-named species of spider was found living in Queensland, Australia.

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.

The females are reddish brown and can grow up to two inches, according to a study out of The Journal of Arachnology this month.

Its author says scientists have known about the genus since 2017, but they previously only had female specimens.

The new discovery of a male means they can formally name, describe and seek protection for the species.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
According to KSP, the driver lost control while traveling east, went up a small hill and hit a...
Two sent to hospital after crash
The westbound lanes of I-64 in Teays Valley are closed following a tractor-trailer fire Tuesday...
Pickup truck hauling hay catches fire; I-64 West back open
Achraf Assi
Putnam business owner pleads not guilty to abduction, sexual assault and abuse
Deputies say they found sufficient evidence to suggest Stalnaker was too impaired to operate a...
DUI driver crashes into home, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Easter gift guide
Easter gift guide
How to spring clean your green
How to spring clean your green
Five problem solving gadgets
Five problem solving gadgets
Law and Order's Sam Waterston on Studio 3
Law and Order’s Sam Waterston on Studio 3
'Bold Moves' with The Charleston Ballet
‘Bold Moves’ with The Charleston Ballet