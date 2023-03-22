Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster

CEREDO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Community members are livid after a sick, malnourished dog was found in a crate next to a dumpster.

Michele Endicott is a volunteer with Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets, the group that’s been trying to help a mastiff mix they’re calling Atticus.

“It is extremely upsetting for us to find out someone has done this,” Endicott said. “It is extremely inhumane.”

She says someone left Atticus at Beech Fork Lake in a crate in really poor condition. She says Monday, a good Samaritan brought him to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. His temperature was so low, the thermometer wouldn’t register.

They say Atticus, who appears to be 3 to 5 years old, tested positive for Lyme and ehrlichiosis and was badly dehydrated and emaciated when he was brought in.

“There is no need for anyone to take an animal and just dump it,” Endicott said. “There are so many organizations out there that will help.”

Endicott says he was taken to the Proctorville Animal Clinic in Ohio, where they’re hoping he can be saved.

“That might be the extreme of what we’re dealing with, but we deal with something every day caused totally by neglect,” Endicott said.

The ASAP group held their spring fundraiser Tuesday evening at Rocco’s in Ceredo.

“The best thing is our people in this area, how they jump in and rally around and behind these animals,” Endicott said. “The need is just tremendous.”

Endicott says they’re hoping someone knows who’s responsible and shares that information, but she says sadly, most of the time in these cases, they never find out.

