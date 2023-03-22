Spring fever alert on Thursday!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A spring setback of sorts on Wednesday as overcast skies and light showers kept temperatures near 50 most of the day. So the second day of spring disappointed many after a sunshiny Tuesday. Looking ahead I suggest we circle Thursday and Sunday on our outdoor enjoyment calendars as days when the sun shines and the air feels pleasantly warm. Given the nature of the ups and downs of spring in Appalachian weather, it is prudent to expect many changes in weather this season of rebirth.

Tonight, cloudy and cool with slowly rising temperatures. By dawn it will feel mild as we start the new work and school day with readings near 60 degrees! Thursday then takes off as sunshine breaks thru the partial cloud cover with highs responding in kind reaching near 70 by lunchtime and 75-80 by day’s end. The notion that the quicker the wind blows the higher the temperature will get will hold all spring long providing the wind is from the south!

While a shower of thunder risk will present itself to the north on Thursday, most areas will wait Friday morning for the first in a series of downpours to affect the region. The key word there is “series” since a train of downpours could set up across Southern Ohio, far Northern Kentucky and Central WV. With a forecast range of rain from a half inch far south to 1″-2″ I-64 and 2″-4″ north of Huntington-Charleston, some areas will have a normal spring rain while others endure a round of high water.

As of press time, Flood watches in Indiana and western Ohio were already in effect with parts of the WSAZ viewing area likely to be added to the alert zone as time wears on.

The weekend will start damp with local high water then brighten up by Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

