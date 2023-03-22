Suspected impaired driver crashes into impaired driver sign

A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the...
A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the highway patrol.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A suspected impaired driver was arrested on St. Patrick’s Day after crashing into an impaired driver sign.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, they received a call for a reckless driver on State Route 32 last week.

Troopers say a short time later, they found that the vehicle had crashed while striking a sign. The sign’s purpose is to inform motorists to report impaired drivers on the road to the highway patrol.

Authorities didn’t report any serious injuries in the crash but said the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle impaired.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
According to KSP, the driver lost control while traveling east, went up a small hill and hit a...
Two sent to hospital after crash
The westbound lanes of I-64 in Teays Valley are closed following a tractor-trailer fire Tuesday...
Pickup truck hauling hay catches fire; I-64 West back open
Achraf Assi
Putnam business owner pleads not guilty to abduction, sexual assault and abuse
Deputies say they found sufficient evidence to suggest Stalnaker was too impaired to operate a...
DUI driver crashes into home, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Report: Fraudsters sent 225 billion spam texts in 2022
A vehicle drives past fallen trees along Big Basin Way during the latest atmospheric storm...
Powerful Pacific storm clobbers California
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
US review of Afghanistan withdrawal to be released in April
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
Workplace-safety sanction finalized in Alec Baldwin shooting
Chick-fil-A logo
Ribbon cutting celebrates new Chick-fil-A