$1 million Powerball winning ticket sold in our region

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Craigsville, West Virginia, for Wednesday’s drawing, according to the West Virginia Lottery.

It was sold at U Save Foods near the intersection of Routes 20 and 55.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers except the Power Ball. The person who bought the ticket did not choose the Powerplay option, lottery officials said.

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $112 million, with the next drawing Saturday night.

