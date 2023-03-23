Accident involving police vehicle reported in Putnam County

A Poca Police vehicle collides with truck Thursday, March 23.
A Poca Police vehicle collides with truck Thursday, March 23.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Poca Police vehicle was involved in an accident on Thursday.

The jeep collided with a truck hauling portable toilets along Charleston Road.

Charleston Road, also known as Route 62, was down to one lane as crews cleared the scene.

No one involved in the accident was sent to the hospital.

No other information has been released.

