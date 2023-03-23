All lanes of I-64 West reopen following accident

UPDATE: 3/23/23 10:30 a.m.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – All lanes of I-64 West have reopened following an accident early Thursday morning.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – An accident has shut down a portion of I-64 West on Thursday, causing traffic delays.

According to 911 dispatchers, the crash happened in Kentucky between the state line with West Virginia and the exit to US 23.

Traffic is backing up between the Kenova exit in West Virginia and exit 191 near Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

No word if anyone was injured in the crash.

Further information has not been released.

