Chick-fil-A officially open in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chick-fil-A has officially opened its doors in South Charleston.

Dozens of people waited in line before the sun came up Thursday — making sure they were one of the first customers to grab their long awaited Chick-fil-A favorites.

This restaurant marks the first business to go into the Park Place development property along MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston.

