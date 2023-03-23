Chick-fil-A officially open in South Charleston
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chick-fil-A has officially opened its doors in South Charleston.
Dozens of people waited in line before the sun came up Thursday — making sure they were one of the first customers to grab their long awaited Chick-fil-A favorites.
This restaurant marks the first business to go into the Park Place development property along MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston.
