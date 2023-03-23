Contractor postpones painting, closure of Huntington’s Robert C. Byrd Bridge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - KMX Painting Inc. has postponed the closure of the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington.

In a press release Thursday, KMX said the decision to postpone is to allow crews to ‘work out final details concerning timing and detours.’

KMX was awarded a contract for nearly $10.3 million in December 2022 to completely clean and repaint the bridge approaches, main spans, and support piers.

The bridge was originally supposed to be closed to traffic starting Monday, March 27.

The 720-foot bridge, also known as the Sixth Street Bridge, was built in 1994, and carries WV 527 across the Ohio River.

“The Robert C. Byrd Bridge is one of our major highway structures that spans the Ohio River and provides an important local link to the City of Huntington as well as a regional connection between the states of Ohio and West Virginia,” said West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 2 Engineer Rob Pennington, P.E. “Completely closing the bridge during the project will allow the project to be completed quicker, more efficiently and more safely for the traveling public.”

WSAZ is working to learn more about the postponement details.

WSAZ learned Thursday morning that WVDOT did contact the City of Huntington ahead of announcing the closure publicly. The city agreed for the safety of the workers and in the interest of seeing the project completed as quickly as possible, a full closure of the bridge was the best option.

When asked if the City of Huntington was notified of the postponement on Thursday, spokesperson Bryan Chambers said, “The City of Huntington was not advised of the postponement by WVDOT. We were alerted to the postponement by WSAZ.”

During construction, drivers wishing to cross the river between Huntington and Ohio may utilize the West Huntington Bridge at 17th Street, West, about two miles west of the Robert C. Byrd Bridge; or the East Huntington Bridge at 31st Street.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.