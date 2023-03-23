Crews fight house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Fire Department crews were on the scene Thursday afternoon of a house fire in the 1000 block of Locust Drive, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. Cabell County EMS crews also are at the scene.

Dispatchers say a two-story house is involved. No one is trapped inside.

Other details are unavailable now.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.