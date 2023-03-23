Crews fight house fire

Crews fight house fire in Huntington
Crews fight house fire in Huntington(WSAZ/Jacob Innis)
By Chelsea Armstrong
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Fire Department crews were on the scene Thursday afternoon of a house fire in the 1000 block of Locust Drive, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. Cabell County EMS crews also are at the scene.

Dispatchers say a two-story house is involved. No one is trapped inside.

Other details are unavailable now.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We don’t know the exact poundage yet. But, it is the largest methamphetamine seizure in West...
Multiple agencies assist in largest methamphetamine seizure in W.Va. history
Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster
Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster
3 arrested on drug charges in Boone County
3 arrested on drug charges
Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster
Dog found in crate by dumpster at Beech Fork Lake dies
Business owners raise concerns over impending bridge closure
Business owners raise concerns over impending bridge closure

Latest News

A Poca Police vehicle collides with truck Thursday, March 23.
Accident involving police vehicle reported in Putnam County
Living Well Aesthetics
Living Well Aesthetics
Red carpet style and skincare
Red carpet style and skincare
Spring desserts and Easter baking tips
Spring desserts and Easter baking tips