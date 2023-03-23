Deputies: Fourth person arrested in connection with missing Monroe woman’s murder

He is awaiting extradition.
The 37-year-old was reported missing in February.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of Ali Thomas, the Union County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The Monroe woman was reported missing in February. Her remains were found in Jackson County in March.

[Previous coverage: Union County deputies searching for missing woman]

Shawn Adkins Hinton of West Virginia is the latest person charged in her disappearance and murder. He was arrested in West Virginia and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Shawn Adkins
Shawn Adkins(Union County Sheriff's Department)

He’s currently awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Three other people, all from Monroe, were arrested earlier in the month. They are Michael Kasminoff, Brandon Kisiah and Amanda Griffin.

From left: Michael Kasminoff, Brandon Kisiah and Amanda Griffin are facing charges in...
From left: Michael Kasminoff, Brandon Kisiah and Amanda Griffin are facing charges in connection with the murder of Alison Thomas, whose remains were found in Jackson County earlier this month.(Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)

Union County deputies are still investigating Thomas’s disappearance and homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We don’t know the exact poundage yet. But, it is the largest methamphetamine seizure in West...
Multiple agencies assist in largest methamphetamine seizure in W.Va. history
Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster
Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster
3 arrested on drug charges in Boone County
3 arrested on drug charges
Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster
Dog found in crate by dumpster at Beech Fork Lake dies
KMX Painting Inc. has postponed the closure of the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington as they...
WSAZ Investigates | Contractor postpones painting, closure of Huntington’s Robert C. Byrd Bridge

Latest News

Amber Alert canceled
Amber Alert cancelled for 2 young boys in central Ohio
Miller was also charged with first degree sexual assault back in 1996.
Deputies charge convicted offender in sexual assault investigation
New Chick-fil-A open in South Charleston
Chick-fil-A officially open in South Charleston
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 3-23-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 3-23-23
Water rushes under the Waverly Junior High School sign after flooding on Aug. 21, 2021.
Spring high water season set to kick in