Herd holds NFL Pro Day

By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Representatives from ten National Football League teams came to Huntington Wednesday to check out the Herd. Marshall hosted their Pro Day for 15 athletes who worked out for the teams at the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Facility. There were 14 former Marshall players in attendance like Khalan Laborn, Henry Colombi and Isaiah Norman. Former Fairland and West Virginia State player Kedrick Cunningham was also there.

Players went through a variety of drills for teams like the Bengals, Browns, Eagles and Bears. Here’s more from the Herd on what they hope is a foot in the door to the next level.

