Homeowner shot and killed intruder, police say

Officers with the DeKalb Police Department were called Thursday morning to reports of shots fired at a residential home in Decatur.
By Jennifer Lifsey, Madeline Montgomery and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Police say a homeowner in Georgia shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning.

Officers with the DeKalb Police Department were called around 5:30 a.m. to respond to reports of shots fired at a residential home in Decatur.

“I’m getting ready for work, and all of a sudden, I hear two shots. And I looked out and, at first, I didn’t see anything, and when I got ready to walk out the door, that’s when I saw all the cops and ambulance and stuff like that,” said a neighbor who lives behind the house.

Responding officers said they learned a home invasion had taken place. The homeowner shot and killed a man who was believed to be the suspect.

“I mean, it’s always good to protect your home and family and stuff like that,” a neighbor said.

The state of Georgia has Stand Your Ground laws, also known as the “Castle Doctrine,” that legally protect Georgians who use lethal force against intruders.

They say a person can use reasonable force to defend their home and does not have to retreat before deciding to use force.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We don’t know the exact poundage yet. But, it is the largest methamphetamine seizure in West...
Multiple agencies assist in largest methamphetamine seizure in W.Va. history
Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster
Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster
Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster
Dog found in crate by dumpster at Beech Fork Lake dies
3 arrested on drug charges in Boone County
3 arrested on drug charges
Rocky Stidam was charged with abduction, kidnapping or concealing a child, and robbery.
Man charged with abduction after taking vehicle with child, 4, in backseat

Latest News

Red carpet style and skincare
Red carpet style and skincare
FILE - An Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl in Texas has been canceled after she was found...
Missing Texas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Spring desserts and Easter baking tips
Spring desserts and Easter baking tips
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media following his State of the State...
DeSantis walks back ‘territorial dispute’ remark on Ukraine
Planning for retirement correctly
Planning for retirement correctly