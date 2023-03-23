Kindred Valley to perform on Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kindred Valley performed on First Look at Four in January, and now they’re taking their talents to The Mountain Stage!

The band stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the upcoming show.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.