Lauren Daigle brings tour to Charleston

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two-time Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle is bringing her latest tour to the tri-state.

The Kaleidoscope Tour will stop at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on Oct. 4.

The Kaleidoscope Tour will feature many of Daigle’s #1s, including her groundbreaking smash “You Say,” “Rescue”, “Look Up Child,” her new single “Thank God I Do”, as well as music from her forthcoming self-titled album which will include 20 songs released in two parts this spring and later this year.

Tickets go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m.

