Man arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material investigation

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to the Kentucky State Police.

On Thursday, the Kentucky State Police Post 14 reported the arrest of Jeremy Luke Woods, 45.

The Kentucky State Police and Ashland Police Department say teams began an investigation after discovering Woods sharing sexually explicit images online.

According to KSP, Woods was located, interviewed, and arrested.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Ashland on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and will be taken to KSP’s forensic team for examination.

Further information has not been released.

