Organization helping to identify woman’s body found on Greenbrier Street

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been over a month since an inmate work crew found a woman’s body wrapped in a blanket last month on Greenbrier Street.

Later in the week, the Charleston Police Department shared information about distinctive features on the woman including several tattoos.

As of Thursday, Lt. Tony Hazelett said the woman’s identity remains unknown.

At the time, the woman was a light-skinned black female between the ages of 20 and 40 wearing black nail polish and sparkles on every other nail.

In spite of the identifying information being released, the woman’s identity remains unknown something that’s stayed on the mind of Shayla Leftridge of West Virginia Health Right.

“Personally, I actually heard about this one time on the news. and then I never heard about it again and like most people , it probably just went out of my mind,” she said. Thursday.

“I think it’s really important for all of us to stop trying to think about this woman as ‘that woman over there’, I instantly thought of her as my mother, my daughter, my granddaughter, my aunt, my sister.”

Online discussion amongst friends about the woman reminded Leftridge to try to bring the woman home creating new posters earlier this week to share online and in person.

“I think it is hard for people to identify with her because they don’t see themselves, or maybe some of their family members in a situation that would put them where she is but we all have someone in our family that could be her,” she said.

“The pain that the family is feeling at her being missing and not being able to get closure is going to be immense and I think there definitely needs to be more of a push to figure out who this woman is, this is me, this is my daughter, this is my sister, and I’m looking for her. and she deserves to have a name and be found.”

Regardless of who the woman is or where she is from shayla hopes the area can rally around one goal.

“I really want her to be identified, I want her family to have that closure. and I want people to use this as an opportunity to come together,” she said.

“It does take a village to raise our children, now she may be 20, 30, 40 we don’t know, but she is someone’s child. and and they deserve that closure.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6480 or the office of the Medical Examiner at 304-558-6920.

