Planning for retirement correctly

Josh joined Baird in 2021 and has been in the financial industry since 2017.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Josh joined Baird in 2021 and has been in the financial industry since 2017.

He focuses his attention on building in-depth financial plans for his clients.

He specializes in retirement income strategies, life insurance, and financial planning.

Originally from West Virginia, where he earned his B.S. and MBA from Marshall University, Josh is also a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.

Click here for more information or give Josh a call at 304-340-3765.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We don’t know the exact poundage yet. But, it is the largest methamphetamine seizure in West...
Multiple agencies assist in largest methamphetamine seizure in W.Va. history
Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster
Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster
Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster
Dog found in crate by dumpster at Beech Fork Lake dies
3 arrested on drug charges in Boone County
3 arrested on drug charges
Rocky Stidam was charged with abduction, kidnapping or concealing a child, and robbery.
Man charged with abduction after taking vehicle with child, 4, in backseat

Latest News

Spring desserts and Easter baking tips
Spring desserts and Easter baking tips
Walking Miracles Family Foundation
Walking Miracles Family Foundation
Actor Bill Skarsgard talks 'John Wick Chapter 4' on Studio 3
Actor Bill Skarsgard talks ‘John Wick Chapter 4′ on Studio 3
Woods was located, interviewed, and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes...
Man arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material investigation