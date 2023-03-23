Planning for retirement correctly

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Josh joined Baird in 2021 and has been in the financial industry since 2017.

He focuses his attention on building in-depth financial plans for his clients.

He specializes in retirement income strategies, life insurance, and financial planning.

Originally from West Virginia, where he earned his B.S. and MBA from Marshall University, Josh is also a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.

Click here for more information or give Josh a call at 304-340-3765.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.