WVSWA names top players in WV Girls Class AAA

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Thursday, the West Virginia Sports Writers Association released the All-State rosters in girls Class AAA. Here’s the first and second teams along with those named honorable mention.

First Team

Olivia Toland, North Marion, Sr. (Captain)

Braylyn Sparks, Philip Barbour, Jr.

Kenly Rogers, East Fairmont, Jr.

Brooke Adkins, Wayne, Soph.

Avery Childers, RCB, Sr.

Sophie Nichols, Ripley, Jr.

Emma Freels, North Marion, Jr.

Kynna Britton, Sissonville, Soph.

Second Team

Addie Adkins, Wayne, Soph.

Ashlyn Riley, Lincoln, Jr.

McKennan Hall, Ripley, Sr. (Captain)

Natalie Blankenship, Logan, Sr.

Riley Meadows, PikeView, Soph.

Izzy Blomquist, Hampshire, Jr.

Addie Isaacs, Midland Trail, Soph.

Taylor Maddox, Nitro, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Hannah Ault, Hampshire; Austyn Barnes, Shady Spring; Elizabeth Blankenship, Lincoln County; Averi Carpenter, Philip Barbour; Gracie Clay, Lincoln County; Gracelin Corley, Elkins; Brooke Craft, PikeView; Addie Elliott, North Marion; Emma Elliott, Liberty Harrison; Averi Everline, Keyser; Kelsey Harper, Scott; Kailee Haymond, East Fairmont; Martina Howe, Robert C. Byrd; Sadaya Jones, Fairmont Senior; Kenna Keener, Grafton; Autumn Kerchner, Keyser; Kaitlyn Lester, Westside; Olivia Lowther, Robert C. Byrd; Mattie Marsh, Philip Barbour; Harmony Mills, Independence; Emma Pinkney, Lewis County; Jaden Sturm, Robert C. Byrd; Meghan Taylor, Winfield; Adrienne Truman, Nicholas County

