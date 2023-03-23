WVSWA names top players in WV Girls Class AAA

(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Thursday, the West Virginia Sports Writers Association released the All-State rosters in girls Class AAA. Here’s the first and second teams along with those named honorable mention.

First Team

Olivia Toland, North Marion, Sr. (Captain)

Braylyn Sparks, Philip Barbour, Jr.

Kenly Rogers, East Fairmont, Jr.

Brooke Adkins, Wayne, Soph.

Avery Childers, RCB, Sr.

Sophie Nichols, Ripley, Jr.

Emma Freels, North Marion, Jr.

Kynna Britton, Sissonville, Soph.

Second Team

Addie Adkins, Wayne, Soph.

Ashlyn Riley, Lincoln, Jr.

McKennan Hall, Ripley, Sr. (Captain)

Natalie Blankenship, Logan, Sr.

Riley Meadows, PikeView, Soph.

Izzy Blomquist, Hampshire, Jr.

Addie Isaacs, Midland Trail, Soph.

Taylor Maddox, Nitro, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Hannah Ault, Hampshire; Austyn Barnes, Shady Spring; Elizabeth Blankenship, Lincoln County; Averi Carpenter, Philip Barbour; Gracie Clay, Lincoln County; Gracelin Corley, Elkins; Brooke Craft, PikeView; Addie Elliott, North Marion; Emma Elliott, Liberty Harrison; Averi Everline, Keyser; Kelsey Harper, Scott; Kailee Haymond, East Fairmont; Martina Howe, Robert C. Byrd; Sadaya Jones, Fairmont Senior; Kenna Keener, Grafton; Autumn Kerchner, Keyser; Kaitlyn Lester, Westside; Olivia Lowther, Robert C. Byrd; Mattie Marsh, Philip Barbour; Harmony Mills, Independence; Emma Pinkney, Lewis County; Jaden Sturm, Robert C. Byrd; Meghan Taylor, Winfield; Adrienne Truman, Nicholas County

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We don’t know the exact poundage yet. But, it is the largest methamphetamine seizure in West...
Multiple agencies assist in largest methamphetamine seizure in W.Va. history
Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster
Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster
3 arrested on drug charges in Boone County
3 arrested on drug charges
Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster
Dog found in crate by dumpster at Beech Fork Lake dies
Business owners raise concerns over impending bridge closure
Business owners raise concerns over impending bridge closure

Latest News

Shady Springs' Braden Chapman is named captain of the 1st team
WV Class AAA All-State team is released
Over a dozen former MU players worked out for ten NFL scouts Wednesday morning.
Herd holds NFL Pro Day
HERD PRO DAY
Sal Dean from Chapmanville Regional is captain of the first team
Local players make Class AA All-State boys teams