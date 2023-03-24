21 arrested, 5 wanted in sex offender sweep

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force and West Virginia State Police announced results Friday of a two-week effort that targeted convicted sex offenders in Kanawha County and the surrounding area.

U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous called the effort “Operation Just and Necessary.”

“We did do the 228 checks and actually put eyes on these folks and check their information,” he said.

Those targeted are no longer in prison, but required to keep certain information up to date on the state’s sex offender registry.

The operation led to 21 arrests and warrants for five others.

State Police Sgt. Joey Robinson told WSAZ that compliance checks are a year-round job. He keeps tabs on nearly 1,000 sex offenders in Kanawha County -- checking addresses, vehicle and computer screen names.

“That is required by law to register at least once a year, unless something changes -- and address changes, a vehicle changes or phone number, or Internet or something like that changes -- they have 10 days to come into our office do an update,” he said.

Baylous and Robinson explained why the sex offender registry and its enforcement are so important.

“Well, it does help families be safer knowing who their neighbors are and to know if there’s a sex offender that lives within their neighborhood,” Baylous said.

“If you’ve got a family that knows there’s a sex offender that’s leaving in your area, maybe you can keep a better eye on your kids, keep them away from wherever,” Robinson said. “Not saying that they would do something, but there’s always that chance.”

Both men praised the joint operation and saying it should send a clear message.

“Anyone that’s out there that’s a sex offender, you better get your information right, because we’re going to be coming out to other counties as well,” Baylous said.

You can access the State Police sex offender registry here.

Law enforcement confiscated a gun, fentanyl and meth during the operation. U.S. Marshals say those arrested were charged as follows:

- David Rodochio, 51, of Cross Lanes, WV - 1st Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

- Larry Lathrop, 53, of Charleston, WV - 2 counts, 2nd Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

- Cameron D. Chambliss, 51, of Charleston, WV - 10 Counts, 1st Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

- Anthony E. Gore, 33, of Jullian, WV – Circuit Court Capias/Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

- John A. Hansen, 53, of Dunbar, WV- 11 counts 1st Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

- David Caldwell, 63, of Saint Albans, WV - 11 Counts, 2nd Offense Failure to Register, Circuit Court Capias

- Robert Patrick Garcia, 28, of Parkersburg, WV - Soliciting a Minor Via Computer

- Mark L. Dawson, 61, of Charleston, WV - 3 counts 1st Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

- Kenneth Wayne Hinzman, 55, of Nitro, WV - 6 Counts of 1st offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

- Jerry C. Chaffee, 49, of Sissonville, WV - 7 counts 1st Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

- Logan Todd Truman, 27, of Danville, WV - Circuit Court Capias/Possession of Material Depicting Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.

- Bernard E. Raby, 58, of Saint Albans, WV - 4 Counts 2nd Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

- Charles E. Woods, 61, of Sissonville, WV – 2 Counts 1st Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

- Robert G. Pumphrey, 38, of Charleston, WV – 4 Counts 2nd Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

- Jacob Lee Nichols, 25, of Ripley, WV - Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

- Timothy Lee Chapman, 45, of Logan, WV – Circuit Court Capias/Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

- Ryan Dempsy, of Delbarton, WV - Circuit Court Capias/Malicious Wounding/Wanton Endangerment/Felony Cruelty to Animals

- Eric Estridge, of Turkey Creek, KY - Circuit Court Capias/Obstructing an Officer

- Edwin Shaffer, 43, of Charleston, WV - Supervised Release Violation

- Scott Phillips, 38, of Parkersburg, WV – Supervised Release Violation

- Corey Lovejoy, 29, of Saint Albans, WV - Obstructing an Officer

Additionally, U.S. Marshals say arrest warrants have been filled for the following:

- Brandon J. Cox, 41, of Charleston, WV - 9 Counts 2nd Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

- Paul Edward Bibbee, 57, of Charleston, WV - 6 Counts 1st Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

- Jesse J. Nelson, 41, of Charleston, WV – 1st Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

- Thomas Mathews Jr., 51, of Dunbar, WV - 4 Counts 2nd Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

- Mark W. Murphy, 65, of Charleston, WV - 6 Counts 2nd Offense Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

