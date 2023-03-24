6-year-old boy found naked in cage, Philadelphia police say

A 6-year-old boy was found naked in a cage inside a northeast Philly home, police said. (Source: KYW/CNN)
By KYW staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) – Police said they found a six-year-old boy naked inside a dog cage Thursday.

A neighbor called 911 after he saw two young girls outside, partially dressed and screaming.

“Sometimes you just never know what’s going on behind closed doors,” said Eric Gripp of Philadelphia police.

Police were called to a home in Mayfair just before 1 p.m. Thursday after a neighbor found two young sisters outside screaming.

Eric Gripp, Philadelphia Police: “They saw two girls ages 4 and 5 that were partially dressed outside in the rain.” Gripp said. “The officers were able to pick them up and gain entry inside of the property, and once they got in there, they came upon a 6-year-old that was locked inside a dog cage.”

Officials said the children’s mother would often lock the little boy inside the dog cage when she left the home. The children’s grandmother, who is in a wheelchair, and uncle, who is disabled, were also home when police arrived.

Two other children live at the home but were at school.

“It just boggles my mind that they put their kids in cages,” said Hector Perez, who saw the little girls outside in the alley and immediately called 911.

“They have Pampers on. They have no shirts. They have no pants, no shoes. They’re screaming. It’s raining. It’s cold.” He said.

He’s one of several neighbors who say they’ve seen state Department of Human Services officials at the home several times.

“Over the past couple of years, they’ve been here three, four, five times,” he said.

Perez said while he’s always tried to look out for the kids, he had no idea it was this bad.

“I knew something was going on, but you tell me he’s putting kids in a cage? Hell no, hell no, I can never imagine that,” he said.

The children were taken to a hospital and appear to be physically OK. They remain in protective custody.

Copyright 2023 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMX Painting Inc. has postponed the closure of the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington as they...
WSAZ Investigates | Contractor postpones painting, closure of Huntington’s Robert C. Byrd Bridge
Business owners raise concerns over impending bridge closure
Business owners raise concerns over impending bridge closure
Powerball Powerplay logo
$1 million Powerball winning ticket sold in our region
3 arrested on drug charges in Boone County
3 arrested on drug charges
Amber Alert canceled
Amber Alert cancelled for 2 young boys in central Ohio

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday to...
Biden’s Canada agenda stacked: NORAD, migration deals likely
Brittany Copodonna was indicted by the Boyd County Grand Jury on March 21 and taken into...
Woman arrested after toddler dies after ingesting fentanyl
Christine Belusko is shown with her daughter, Christa Nicole Belusko.
Authorities are searching for missing daughter 30 years after mom’s slaying
Matilda the Musical with the Paramount Arts Center
Matilda the Musical with the Paramount Arts Center
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker