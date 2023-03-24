Amber Alert issued for 2 young boys abducted in central Ohio

By Eric Fossell
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OHIO (WSAZ) - Two young boys have been abducted in central Ohio, according to the state’s Amber Alert page.

It posted Thursday evening about the disappearance of Iszak Shamblin, 3, and Kale Clark, 1, both missing from the 500 block of Main Street in Zanesville, Ohio.

The suspect is unknown, according to investigators.

Iszak Shamblin is described as 3 feet tall and weights 35 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair. He was wearing a hunter green T-shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Kale Clark has brown hair and brown eyes. He’s about 2 feet tall and weighs 23 pounds. He was wearing a white onesie and a blue Columbia coat.

Investigators describe the vehicle involved as a silver tan 2008 Chevrolet Suburban with a luggage rack, tinted windows, and a coloring book page in back window. It has Ohio plates HVZ6139.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call your local 911 agency.

