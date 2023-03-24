Charleston begins lifeguard search for pool season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - City pools are not busy now or even filled up, but it will not be long before city pools dive into the summer season.

Charleston Parks and Recreation manager for leisure services Dax Miller is in the hiring process for lifeguards to fill 40 or more positions.

The city partners with Legendary Lifeguards to provide a free lifeguard class for eligible applicants.

“Normally lifeguard classes are $200 and up we have a partnership with Legendary Lifeguards where the classes will be paid for, so it will be free of charge,” Miller said.

Miller said the position is a great first job for teenagers.

“We can work around kids schedules because I know a lot of kids play sports and they have other things they want to do during the summer,” Miller said. “Kids can work up to 40 hours a week.”

Pools at four community center locations will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

In order to be eligible for the three-day lifeguard course, applicants must complete a lifeguard water skill evaluation.

“Well, you have to be able to swim of course but other than that there are no other requirements you have to be 15-years-old or up,” Miller said. “Water skills test consisting of swimming, possibly retrieving things from the water.”

Miller said the job will help teenagers learn leadership and rescue skills.

