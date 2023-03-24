Community mourning death of ‘beloved’ elementary school teacher, unborn child

Kelsey Holder, a fifth-grade teacher at Pembroke Elementary, has died. (Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Kentucky community is mourning the death of an elementary school teacher and her unborn child.

WSMV reports that Kelsey Holder, 32, of Hopkinsville, died on Tuesday, along with her unborn child, who was stillborn.

According to a social media post, she and her husband, Wesley, were expecting the baby in July.

Christian County Schools said Holder was a fifth-grade teacher at Pembroke Elementary and began her teaching career in 2013.

“Ms. Holder was a beloved teacher at Pembroke Elementary School where she taught fifth grade. [She] will be deeply missed by her co-workers, friends, and students,” a spokesperson for Christian County Public Schools said.

Joint funeral services are scheduled for Saturday at First United Methodist Church, with the burial following at Rosedale Cemetery in Pembroke. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Officials have not immediately released a cause of death for Holder or the child.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMX Painting Inc. has postponed the closure of the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington as they...
WSAZ Investigates | Contractor postpones painting, closure of Huntington’s Robert C. Byrd Bridge
Powerball Powerplay logo
$1 million Powerball winning ticket sold in our region
Business owners raise concerns over impending bridge closure
Business owners raise concerns over impending bridge closure
Brittany Copodonna was indicted by the Boyd County Grand Jury on March 21 and taken into...
Woman arrested after toddler dies after ingesting fentanyl
Amber Alert canceled
Amber Alert cancelled for 2 young boys in central Ohio

Latest News

21 arrested, 5 wanted in sex offender sweep
21 arrested, 5 wanted in sex offender sweep
The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow insists Utah ski collision wasn’t her fault
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
17-year-old charged in kidnapping ending in Houston shooting
A young girl catches a big fish while on a father-daughter fishing trip.
Priceless: Young girl reacts to catching her first big fish during father-daughter fishing trip
Young girl reacts to catching a fish during father-daughter fishing trip