Flood watch and high wind risks assessed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A miserable weather day is under our belts now as showers of varying intensity passed through the region. Localized high water has prompted flood warnings from the National Weather Service(NWS) for Athens and Vinton Counties. On the flip side a brief but vicious wind storm passed thru parts of the region pre-dawn with Lincoln and Wayne Counties experience damage. The storm that passed thru Wayne County was surveyed by meteorologist Tony Edwards of the NWS. Tony noted all trees were felled in the same direction with no signs of rotation. That is the classic definition of a straight line wind storm known as a microburst. Micro equals small scale, burst equals a rush of wind.

While a flood watch remains in effect for Ohio, far north Kentucky and Central West Virginia, the risk of new high water will not come until heavy rains re-develop in the pre-dawn hours. So between 4 and 7 am a fast moving squall line will pass armed with a new high water and high wind risk.

By the first light of Saturday the squall line and rains will be gone and quickly the sun will break thru the clouds. As the sun shines brightly the winds about 5,000 feet overhead will increase to 60 miles per hour. That scenario, sun and strong winds in the heavens above, will set the stage for a daylong assault of strong winds to play havoc with the power grid. Gusts can reach 50 miles per hour as the squall line passes pre-dawn then a windswept Saturday will see gusts beyond 30, 40 even 50 miles per hour all day long.

Those winds will be warm on Saturday as highs surge into the 70s.

Sunday will settle down with sunshine and light winds. Highs will be cooler near 60 degrees.miserable weather day is under our belts now as showers of varying intensity passed through the region. Localized high water has prompted flood warnings from the National Weather Service(NWS) for Athens and Vinton Counties. On the flip side a brief but vicious wind storm passed thru parts of the region pre-dawn with Lincoln and Wayne Counties experience damage. The storm that passed thru Wayne County was surveyed by meteorologist Tony Edwards of the NWS. Tony noted all trees were felled in the same direction with no signs of rotation. That is the classic definition of a straight line wind storm known as a microburst. Micro equals small scale, burst equals a rush of wind.

While a flood watch remains in effect for Ohio, far north Kentucky and Central West Virginia, the risk of new high water will not come until heavy rains re-develop in the pre-dawn hours. So between 4 and 7 am a fast moving squall line will pass armed with a new high water and high wind risk.

By the first light of Saturday the squall line and rains will be gone and quickly the sun will break thru the clouds. As the sun shines brightly the winds about 5,000 feet overhead will increase to 60 miles per hour. That scenario, sun and strong winds in the heavens above, will set the stage for a daylong assault of strong winds to play havoc with the power grid. Gusts can reach 50 miles per hour as the squall line passes pre-dawn then a windswept Saturday will see gusts beyond 30, 40 even 50 miles per hour all day long.

Those winds will be warm on Saturday as highs surge into the 70s.

Sunday will settle down with sunshine and light winds. Highs will be cooler near 60 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.