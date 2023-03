HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Whether you’re cradling a travel mug on your way to work or dashing out after spin class to refuel with a skinny latte, it’s hard to imagine a day without coffee.

The caffeine perks you up, and there’s something incredibly soothing about sipping a steaming cup of joe.

Coach Chris shares nine health benefits of caffeine and coffee!

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.