Interim head of West Virginia State Police issues apology

Interim WVSP Superintendent Jack Chambers apologized to any female who was victimized by a hidden camera system in the State Police Training Academy.
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a letter issued Friday, the new head of the West Virginia State Police has put forth an apology.

In that letter, Interim WVSP Superintendent Col. Jack Chambers apologizes to any female who was victimized by a hidden camera system in the State Police Training Academy.

The camera system was just one in a series of serious allegations against high-ranking members of the state police last month.

Chambers’ apology says State Police are working to develop a timeline and identify all potential victims of the crime. Those victims, he said, will be offered counseling and therapy services.

His letter is a change in position from his predecessor, who says information he received indicates only one woman was captured on the video, and she asked for the case not to be pursued.

To read the full copy of the letter:

For previous coverage:

WSAZ Investigates | W.Va. Gov. speaks about State Police allegations

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMX Painting Inc. has postponed the closure of the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington as they...
WSAZ Investigates | Contractor postpones painting, closure of Huntington’s Robert C. Byrd Bridge
Powerball Powerplay logo
$1 million Powerball winning ticket sold in our region
Business owners raise concerns over impending bridge closure
Business owners raise concerns over impending bridge closure
Brittany Copodonna was indicted by the Boyd County Grand Jury on March 21 and taken into...
Woman arrested after toddler dies after ingesting fentanyl
Amber Alert canceled
Amber Alert cancelled for 2 young boys in central Ohio

Latest News

21 arrested, 5 wanted in sex offender sweep
21 arrested, 5 wanted in sex offender sweep
21 arrested, 5 wanted in sex offender sweep
21 arrested, 5 wanted in sex offender sweep
Interim head of West Virginia State Police issues apology letter
Interim head of West Virginia State Police issues apology letter
Windstorm topples trees, flips vacant mobile home in Wayne County
Windstorm topples trees, flips vacant mobile home in Wayne County
Mother arrested after child dies of fentanyl overdose
Mother arrested after child dies of fentanyl overdose