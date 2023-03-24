March Madness viewing tips

Even though our brackets are busted, we’re all eyeing this year’s March Madness to see if there will be a new Cinderella at the end.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For more information, visit: https://www.att.com/

Even though our brackets are busted, we’re all eyeing this year’s March Madness to see if there will be a new Cinderella at the end.

Last year, the streaming platform NCAA March Madness Live set a record for the largest audience and most minutes consumed for a single game – with 1.6 million concurrent streams. And this year, it’s expected to be even bigger.

So fans need to make sure their streaming plan is in top form.

Glenn Starks joined Susan and Lesya from AT&T to give us an “alley-oop” of sorts for our viewing experience.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMX Painting Inc. has postponed the closure of the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington as they...
WSAZ Investigates | Contractor postpones painting, closure of Huntington’s Robert C. Byrd Bridge
Powerball Powerplay logo
$1 million Powerball winning ticket sold in our region
Business owners raise concerns over impending bridge closure
Business owners raise concerns over impending bridge closure
Amber Alert canceled
Amber Alert cancelled for 2 young boys in central Ohio
3 arrested on drug charges in Boone County
3 arrested on drug charges

Latest News

fwf
First Warning Forecast | Flood Watch Through Saturday Morning
fwf
First Warning Forecast
School officials say students were kept out of that portion of the building and released at 9...
Wind damages portion of Hamlin PK-8 School’s roof; students sent home
Plant-based solutions for National Nutrition Month
Plant-based solutions for National Nutrition Month