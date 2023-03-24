March Madness viewing tips

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For more information, visit: https://www.att.com/

Even though our brackets are busted, we’re all eyeing this year’s March Madness to see if there will be a new Cinderella at the end.

Last year, the streaming platform NCAA March Madness Live set a record for the largest audience and most minutes consumed for a single game – with 1.6 million concurrent streams. And this year, it’s expected to be even bigger.

So fans need to make sure their streaming plan is in top form.

Glenn Starks joined Susan and Lesya from AT&T to give us an “alley-oop” of sorts for our viewing experience.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.