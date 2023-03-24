Sheriff’s Office shares update on body cameras

Kanawha County officials say they’re planning to roll out body cameras by the end of 2023 or early 2024.
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has been testing body cameras for about a year.

Lt. J.H. Thaxton, one of the people in the department using the body cameras, said they have been a useful tool.

“It’s like having a witness in the car with you, so when you stop people it makes me feel more comfortable having a camera with me.”

Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said soon they’ll be testing different models with other deputies to find out what’s best for the county.

“What may be best for L.A. may not be what’s best for Kanawha County or whatever agency, so we’re looking at different vendors,” he said.

Crawford said the body cameras will cost between $1 to $1.2 million, an increase from their original estimation of $900,000 to $1 million.

Despite the price increase, Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler said the commission is in support of the body cameras.

“We need to have these on our deputies to protect them to give their side of the story and to protect the community with transparency at the same time,” Wheeler said.

Crawford says they’re planning to roll out the cameras by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We don’t know the exact poundage yet. But, it is the largest methamphetamine seizure in West...
Multiple agencies assist in largest methamphetamine seizure in W.Va. history
Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster
Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster
3 arrested on drug charges in Boone County
3 arrested on drug charges
Sick, emaciated dog found in crate by dumpster
Dog found in crate by dumpster at Beech Fork Lake dies
KMX Painting Inc. has postponed the closure of the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington as they...
WSAZ Investigates | Contractor postpones painting, closure of Huntington’s Robert C. Byrd Bridge

Latest News

London Banfi was greeted by a large crowd as she returned to Huntington from a hospital in...
Injured cheerleader welcomed home from hospital
Friday rain and Flood Watch
First Warning Forecast
London Banfi was greeted by a large crowd as she returned to Huntington from a hospital in...
Cheerleader injured in car accident welcomed home
Spring high water season set to kick in
Spring high water season set to kick in