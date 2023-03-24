Sheriff’s Office shares update on body cameras

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has been testing body cameras for about a year.

Lt. J.H. Thaxton, one of the people in the department using the body cameras, said they have been a useful tool.

“It’s like having a witness in the car with you, so when you stop people it makes me feel more comfortable having a camera with me.”

Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said soon they’ll be testing different models with other deputies to find out what’s best for the county.

“What may be best for L.A. may not be what’s best for Kanawha County or whatever agency, so we’re looking at different vendors,” he said.

Crawford said the body cameras will cost between $1 to $1.2 million, an increase from their original estimation of $900,000 to $1 million.

Despite the price increase, Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler said the commission is in support of the body cameras.

“We need to have these on our deputies to protect them to give their side of the story and to protect the community with transparency at the same time,” Wheeler said.

Crawford says they’re planning to roll out the cameras by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

