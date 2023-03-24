Wind damages portion of Hamlin PK-8 School’s roof; students sent home

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students attending Hamlin PK-8 were sent home early Friday morning after strong winds damaged a portion of the school’s roof.

According to Lincoln County Schools, part of the roof on the middle school side of the building was damaged early Friday morning.

School officials say students were kept out of that portion of the building and released at 9 a.m.

The Lincoln County School maintenance department is currently working on the roof.

School officials report a roofing company is on the way to the school to assess the damage and to begin working on repairs.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.