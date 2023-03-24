Wind damages portion of Hamlin PK-8 School’s roof; students sent home

(Pixabay via MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students attending Hamlin PK-8 were sent home early Friday morning after strong winds damaged a portion of the school’s roof.

According to Lincoln County Schools, part of the roof on the middle school side of the building was damaged early Friday morning.

School officials say students were kept out of that portion of the building and released at 9 a.m.

The Lincoln County School maintenance department is currently working on the roof.

School officials report a roofing company is on the way to the school to assess the damage and to begin working on repairs.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMX Painting Inc. has postponed the closure of the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington as they...
WSAZ Investigates | Contractor postpones painting, closure of Huntington’s Robert C. Byrd Bridge
Business owners raise concerns over impending bridge closure
Business owners raise concerns over impending bridge closure
Powerball Powerplay logo
$1 million Powerball winning ticket sold in our region
3 arrested on drug charges in Boone County
3 arrested on drug charges
Amber Alert canceled
Amber Alert cancelled for 2 young boys in central Ohio

Latest News

The City of Hurricane will officially cut the ribbon on the new Hurricane Fire & Rescue Station...
Hurricane plans ribbon cutting for new fire, rescue station
Brittany Copodonna was indicted by the Boyd County Grand Jury on March 21 and taken into...
Woman arrested after toddler dies after ingesting fentanyl
Matilda the Musical with the Paramount Arts Center
Matilda the Musical with the Paramount Arts Center
Matilda the Musical with the Paramount Arts Center
Matilda the Musical with the Paramount Arts Center